"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" coming to Depot Theater

It has been a long time since the Depot Theater pulled open the curtain in Dodge City and in keeping with the Halloween season, its October production will be of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

According to Depot Theater board member Phil Handsaker, safety for cast, crew and audiences will remain a priority as the theater will open its doors on Friday, Oct. 22; Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday Oct. 24.

The production will continue on Friday, Oct. 29; Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday Oct. 31.

“There will be no major fanfare at this time as we ease back into our production schedule,” said Dale Kesterson, assistant director and stage manager for the 'Legend of Sleepy Hollow' production. “The plan is to save our grand opening for the Christmas holidays.”

The theater will open with its new artistic director Jon Montgomery, who said, “We are certainly opening in the face of adversity, as is every other theater in the country. This is something we’ve never navigated before, but people are always asking when the Depot Theater is opening and what’s going on. Dodge City and the surrounding area has been missing live theater and our goal is to provide some wholesome family entertainment.

“Halloween is fun, people want to be out and about and this production of the 'Legend of Sleepy Hollow' is cute, fun but with a maturity to it.

“We have a great ensemble cast for this version of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow, including some newcomers to the Depot Theater stage.”

"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," cast will include Kyle Hager as Baltus Van Tassel; Gayla Kirmer as Dame Marta Van Tassel; Nicole McCluskey as Katrina Van Tassel; Ron Albrecht as Hans Van Ripper; Darleen Clifton Smith as Dame Hilda Van Ripper; Bonnie Castelli as Margaret; Sherry Brown as Grandmother; Allison Hall as Gretchen; Eve Wayman as Peter Vedder; Zane Hager as Brom Bones; Miguel Coca as both Nicholas and Diedrich; Clark Burgert as both Christian and Rolf; Addison Heeke as Beatrice and Jose Cueto as Ichabod Crane.

For ticket reservations or more information, call 620-225-1001.

