City makes approvals on repairs, infrastructure designs

The city commission approved several repair and infrastructure design bids during its Monday meeting on Oct. 18.

The first came for repairs to the 2nd Avenue Bridge and RCB repairs for $280,962.93.

According to city manager Nick Hernandez, along with the repairs for 2nd Avenue bridge the bid is also for repairs at the intersection of Avenue D and Wyatt Earp Boulevard and on 14th Avenue north of the Arkansas River.

"There's some issues with expansion joints repairs to the rocker bearings and we have deterioration on the road surface," Hernandez said. "This is a re-bid, we actually received bids that were over our estimate previously."

Hernandez said two bids were received; one from PbX Corporation and the other from Pci Roads in the amount of $416,567.

The estimate for the project sent was for $412,492.50 and the PbX Corporation bid came in at $280,962.93.

The estimated start date for the bridge repairs would be Feb. 23, 2022.

"This is a substantially lower, it's a cost savings for the city that we took that action to re-bid that, so I want to thank staff for that recommendation," Mayor Rick Sowers said.

The commission approved the bid from PBX Corporation with a 3-0 vote. Commissioners Kent Smoll and Brian Delzeit were absent from the meeting and did not vote.

Commissioners also approved a service agreement with SMH Consultants for $183,420 for the Iron Flats Phase I property, also called the Goodnight Property.

According to Hernandez, the property is a subdivision between 6th and 14th Avenue's north of Iron Road.

The agreement will be for the infrastructure, platting and design of the housing property which had been previously purchased for development by Volz Builders to address the city's housing needs.

"This is the interior of it," Hernandez said. "The next time we'll see it's for the actual roadway."

According to Commissioner Joe Nuci, the payment for the agreement will come from the Rural Housing Incentive District.

Commissioners approved the agreement with a 3-0 vote.

Commissioners also approved unanimously a service agreement with SMH Consultants for $125,400 for the Iron Road flats subdivision. The subdivision will make a roadway connection between 14th Avenue and 6th Avenue due to the growing housing developments in the area.

The subdivision will also be used through RHID.

A new contract was reached for the south biogas facility with Jacobs for the operations, maintenance and management services of the south facility.

According to public works director Corey Keller, the agreement will replace the amended agreement which had been for 10 years and is set to expire on Dec. 31.

The new contract will be for 10 years with an additional five years following the 10.

The proposed contract for 2022 will be for $2,384,807, an increase of $234,494.00 from the previous year.

The increase includes $145,000 repair costs to the south plant and the $109,365 Membrane replacement agreement with Suez for the north plant.

Jacobs had been previously named CH2M Hill and had been involved in the biogas facility since 2007.

Additionally, the new agreement will still require the city and Jacobs to renegotiate the contract for services, operations, and maintenance each year.

Commissioners approved the contract with Jacobs 3-0.

