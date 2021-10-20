Windfarm Industry Supports Fair Association

Ethel Schneweis

Ford County Extension Family & Consumer Science Agent

A repair was recently made to the roof at the Ford County Fair Building. Funding for such repairs came from the Ford County Fair Association, Ford County, with special donations from the ENGIE Wind Farm south of Dodge City and ENGIE’s building contractor, Wanzek Construction.

The Fair Building’s roof was completed by local contractor, Conant Construction.

The Fair Building is home to the Ford County Fair each summer but also is a community facility which is rented throughout the year for various events such as: local reunions, receptions, birthday celebrations, Quinceañeras, auctions, and meetings, etc.

The roof maintenance was essential for the upkeep of the existing Fair Building.

The Fair Association appreciates the support both ENGIE and Wanzek provided for our local community facility as well as the support Ford County Commissioners provided.