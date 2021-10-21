AAA Kansas Honors Dodge City Police Sergeant with 2021 DRE of the Year Award

Shawn Steward

Manager, Public and Government Affairs AAA Kansas

WICHITA — AAA Kansas today presented a law enforcement officer from Dodge City Police Department with a statewide award for his efforts to prevent impaired driving on our roadways.

Sgt. Thad Brown with Dodge City PD received the AAA Kansas 2021 Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) of the Year award in front of about 150 law enforcement officers and city and county prosecutors attending the 16th Annual Kansas Impaired Driving Conference in Wichita.

“Because safe roads are important to AAA, we have, over the years, been a strong supporter of law enforcement efforts to fight impaired driving,” said Shawn Steward, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Kansas. “It is with this same commitment that we initiated the AAA Kansas ‘Drug Recognition Expert of the Year’ Award three years ago. We thank and congratulate Sgt. Brown for his tireless efforts, over more than 15 years, to help keep impaired drivers off the streets. His work has truly made a difference.”

A drug recognition expert is a law enforcement officer trained to recognize impairment in drivers under the influence of drugs other than, or in addition to, alcohol.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) coordinates the International Drug Evaluation and Classification (DEC) Program with support from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In addition to officers, who are certified as DREs, the DEC Program educates prosecutors and toxicologists on the DRE process and the drug categories.

“In addition to his outstanding work in removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” AAA Kansas’ Steward continued, “Sgt. Brown has consistently been a very available and involved DRE instructor, helping other officers across Southwest Kansas maintain not only their DRE certification, but their SFST (Standardized Field Sobriety Testing) and ARIDE (Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement) training as well. Sgt. Brown also regularly arranges DUI check lanes, which are always successful in combatting impaired driving across the region.”

As a part of this award, in addition to presenting Sgt. Brown with an award plaque, AAA Kansas will be sponsoring and providing funding for Sgt. Brown to attend the 2022 IACP National Drug and Alcohol Impaired Driving Conference.