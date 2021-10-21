Ford County Fair Association to Hold Follow-up Community Meeting

Andrea Burns

Ford County Extension Agent

The Ford County Fair Association continues to request input from Ford County residents regarding the location of the Ford County Fair.

All Ford County residents are invited to a follow-up meeting from the town hall meeting held in September.

With support from local organizations, businesses and government entities the Ford County Fair Association is looking to provide the community with updated information as we strive to improve the Ford County Fair.

Please join us on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Ford County Fair Building, 901 West Park Street Dodge City to continue this discussion.

Those in attendance will be provided with information concerning questions and concerns that were raised at the last meeting.

If you have questions or are unable to attend the meeting, you may email Fordcountyfairassn@gmail.com or jakering50@gmail.com with any comments.