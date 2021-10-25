Special to the Globe

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Ford County Extension Office

2nd floor of the Ford County Government Center

100 Gunsmoke Dodge City, KS

In accordance with Kansas Extension Law, representatives to serve in agriculture, family and consumer sciences, 4-H youth development and community vitality (economic development) will be elected on a county-wide basis to serve a two-year term. All persons 18 years of age or older and living within the boundaries of Ford County are invited and eligible to vote.

Candidates will be running for the four Program Development Committee (PDC) areas- Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, 4-H Youth Development and Economic Development.

Come join us at the Ford County Extension Office on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 for the Ford County Extension Council Elections for the upcoming year.

Please call the Extension Office or e-mail aburns@ksu.edu for more information.