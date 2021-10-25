Historically Speaking: The Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Ceremonies

Kathie Bell

Special to the Globe

It happened 154 years ago on Oct. 28, 1867, in Medicine Lodge.

That year, the United States government formed a Peace Commission to oversee the removal of Native Americans from their ancestral lands onto reservations, where they were to learn to farm and live in a “civilized” manner by white standards.

They wanted the children to go to schools to learn English. The government’s goal was to end the Plains Indians nomadic ways of life on the Plains.

As such, the scales were weighted against the American Indians going into the talks.

The government set a meeting between Plains tribes and this Peace Commission on land near the Medicine Lodge and Elm Creeks, in present day Barber County, Kansas.

The American Indians called this area Medicine Lodge, and they considered it sacred land.

Here most tribes shared the “lodge” and believed that it had the power to cure ailments. The Kiowa made an annual journey to the lodge to bathe in the river’s healing water to renew their medicine for the entire year. This area was remote and untainted by non-indigenous people.

Numerous chiefs were among the around 5,000 Kiowa, Comanche, Plains Apache and Southern Cheyenne Indians who attended the Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Ceremonies in October of 1867.

Also in attendance were members of the press reporting the event for large east coast newspapers.

While at Medicine Lodge, Satanta, Chief of the Kiowa, made his eloquent, but unsuccessful, appeal on behalf of his people. The outcome had already been determined by the U.S. government.

The Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Ceremonies ended on Oct. 28, 1867. In all, the parties signed three treaties.

These treaties were the first of their kind with provisions created to “civilize” the Indians. Plains Indians were required to take up farming instead of hunting. Plains Natives had to give up their claims on ancestral lands and in return, the United States Government would aid the tribes both economically and educationally. The treaty also stated that the U.S. government and military would protect the Plains Indians against white buffalo hunters and established a southern border for Kansas.

However, the treaties allowed the establishment of more white settlements in exchange for food and clothing for the Plains tribes.

One of the statements in the treaties read: “The government of the United States desires peace, and its honor is here pledged to keep it. The Indians desire peace and they now pledge their honor to maintain it.”

Unfortunately, the Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty did not end the conflict. Like most treaties, it did not favor the Americans Indians. While some Indians agreed to the terms, others chose to fight the restrictions placed upon them by the “Great Father.”

Ultimately the government did not honor all its provisions. For example, by 1875, white hunters had all but wiped out the buffalo and battles continued between the Plains Indians and the United States Calvary.