Stauth Museum Receives Humanities Kansas SHARP Recovery Grant

TOPEKA – The Stauth Memorial Museum in Montezuma, is the recent recipient of the SHARP Recovery Grant awarded by Humanities Kansas.

According to the museum, the grant is for $4,890 and will go towards funds to pay close to six months worth of museum utility bills.

“Our visitations and thus donations were down dramatically in 2020 due to the Coronavirus,” said Stauth Museum interim director Heather Urich. “Under normal conditions, the generosity of our visitors helps to pay these expenses, but all museums were closed for much of the travel season last year, and venues such as ours have struggled to recover those losses.”

According to Humanities Kansas, the SHARP Recovery Grants support Kansas cultural organizations that provide humanities programming and are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus.

The grants go towards general operating support, staff retention and needed digital and/or operational transitions for cultural work in the post-pandemic era.

“Humanities Kansas is honored to be able to support Kansas cultural organizations as we recover from the impact of Covid,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas executive director. “This past year has demonstrated that Kansans lean into the humanities during challenging times.

"Kansas cultural organizations that do work in the humanities provide important social connections and contribute to the economic well-being and strength of our communities.”

The National Endowment for the Humanities made funds available to assist cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.