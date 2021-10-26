DCFD issues warning after family exposed to carbon monoxide

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Dodge City Fire Department issued a warning to Dodge City residents after a family had been exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

"A recent incident involving Carbon Monoxide has occurred in Dodge City leaving five citizens fighting for their lives," the DCFD said on its Facebook page. "The Dodge City Fire Department, Dodge City Police Department, and Ford County Fire/EMS responded to an address early Monday morning where they found several people unconscious and barely breathing.

"Police officers rescued several that were close to the door while fire personnel using their self-contained breathing apparatus found others in bedrooms. It appears the source of the carbon monoxide was from a vehicle running in the garage."

The DCFD stated that a running vehicle inside of a garage can produce high amounts of carbon monoxide that can circulate throughout a residence and issued these preventative tips:

Avoiding certain activities can help prevent build-up of carbon monoxide.

Don't run your car in an enclosed space, even if it is a garage with the garage door open. Pull the car out or shut the car off.

Don't use a charcoal or gas-powered grill inside your house or inside a tent. Use it outside or under a shelter with plenty of room for cross-ventilation such as natural wind and fresh air.

Have your heating equipment checked regularly by professionals, according to the manufacturer's instructions.

An undersized exhaust vent in a water heater or furnace can interfere with the removal of carbon monoxide, causing a backflow into your home. If you replace a furnace or gas-powered device, ensure the exhaust system is up to current code standards.

Just like there are smoke detectors, there are also carbon monoxide detectors. They look similar to smoke detectors. You may be able to purchase a combination smoke and carbon monoxide detector. Some may plug into the electrical outlet, while some may operate on batteries alone. It is recommended to have some of both in your home. Have one installed near your sleeping area. Have additional ones installed on each level of your home.

DCFD added that it is available, along with Developmental Services, to install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors free of charge will install.

What to do if you think you have a carbon monoxide exposure

"You and all persons in your home should leave immediately," DCFD said. "Go outside and breathe some fresh air.

"Call 911 and request the fire department. If anyone is nauseated, dizzy, unusually sleepy or unconscious, tell them you need an ambulance as well.

"Stay outside until the fire department arrives. Do not go back inside the house, whether you begin to feel better or not."

