DCCC Hosts Adult Learning Center Orientation

Luke Fay

DCCC Marketing and Media Specialist

The Dodge City Community College Adult Learning Center has been a vital resource for the residents of Dodge City for many years.

On Sept. 16, representatives from DCCC and the ALC met to discuss a smoother transition for ALC students who are seeking higher education with DCCC. The result of this meeting was the planning of the first-ever Student Services orientation for ALC students.

At the Sept. 28 orientation, more than 60 students attended sessions at the ALC throughout the day at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. These sessions, which were taught by guest speakers from the college, provided valuable information on program opportunities at DCCC.

Speaking on behalf of the college were Courtney Lassiter, tech ed advisor; Alex Stecklein, admissions representative; Josue Gomez, TRIO Student Support Services advisor and Gregory Roberts, TRIO Student Support Services director.

The main mission of the ALC is to provide educational classes that help support non-native English speakers as they assimilate into the Dodge City community.

“The Adult Learning Center offers English as a Second Language (ESL) to help non-native English speakers improve their English language skills,” Director of the ALC Maria Rojas, said. “The classes aim to help adults acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to obtain employment, become full partners in the educational development of their children, improve economic opportunities for their family, and aid in the transition to postsecondary education and training.”

ALC students also can take advantage of the working relationship between DCCC and the ALC through the use of the AO-K grant, which allows students who are actively seeking their GED an opportunity to simultaneously take credits at DCCC. The courses offered include CNA, Certificate A in Building Trades, and Manufacturing Tech/Welding.

The AO-K grant is a lifeline for residents looking to get back into education, Rojas said.

“AO-K serves adults with families and people who haven’t been in school in years,” Rojas said. “Even if you didn’t finish high school or earn your high school diploma, you can find a path to success in today’s workplace.”

DCCC Director of Advising Melanie Smith said, the partnership benefits the community by “providing a bridge” for residents to earn their GED while taking courses at DCCC.

“The relationships formed with the advisors can help ease the transition between the Adult Learning Center and Dodge City Community College,” Smith said. “We strive to increase the economic opportunity for our community members by helping them complete their education at DCCC and beyond through our partnerships with various universities such as Newman University, Fort Hays State University, and a variety of other colleges that have partnered with our programs.”

The ALC also provides GED prep classes in both English and Spanish with an emphasis on helping Spanish-speaking migrant/seasonal workers and their families. The classes administered lay the groundwork for students wanting to pursue a higher form of education at DCCC.

“It is important for Dodge City Community College to have a connection with the Adult Learning Center,” Smith said. “This ensures efficient and effective services to all ALC students who would like to continue their educational goals at Dodge City Community College.”

For more information about the Adult Learning Center and its programs, contact Rojas at 620-225-0186 or at alc@DCCC.edu. The Adult Learning Center is located at 700 Avenue G.