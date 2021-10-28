Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame induction ceremony set

The 2021 Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be coming to Dodge City on Saturday, Nov. 13 in the Mariah Gallery at Boot Hill Museum.

The ceremony will also feature the 2020 inductees who weren't able to be honored due to COVID-19.

The social for the ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner at 7 p.m.

According to Boot Hill Museum, it has been home to the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame since 2002 where five or more legendary cowboys or cowgirls that have contributed to the western heritage lifestyle in Kansas, have been inducted into the hall of fame.

For 2021, the committee has chosen to select six men of the American West into the hall of fame where each inductee personifies the cowboy ideals of integrity, honesty and self-sufficiency.

The 2020 inductees will be:

Charles Walter Couch — historian

Bud Alexander — rancher, cattleman

Jack Steinmitz — artist/entertainer

Faye Heath — rodeo cowboy

Keith Downer — working cowboy

The 2021 inductees will be:

Michael Grauer — historian

Lawrence and Gilbert Krier — rancher, cattleman

Dr. R.C. Trotter — artist/entertainer

Wendell Tranter — rodeo cowboy

Bill Brewer — working cowboy

“This is an exciting year where we can come together and celebrate individuals from both 2020 and 2021 who have made significant contributions to our western heritage," said Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame chairman T. Kim Goodnight. "I would like to thank Boot Hill Museum for hosting the event and ITC Great Plains for sponsoring. "Please make plans to attend”.

Reservations are required to attend the event.

To make a reservation, send it to Boot Hill Museum, 500 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd. Dodge City, KS 67801 or call the museum at 620-227-8188 or online at boothill.org.

Tickets for the dinner will be $25 per person.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com