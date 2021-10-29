Roasting Pumpkin Seeds and Discarding of Pumpkins

Andrea Burns

Ford County Extension Agent

Now that Halloween will soon be past, you may be wondering what to do with the pumpkins that were used to decorate for the holiday. Consider roasting the seeds before freezing temperatures destroys the pumpkin fruit. Cut open the pumpkin and remove the seeds and stringy material. Seeds should be washed and dried and the "strings" discarded. Toss the seeds with a little oil before roasting.

Flavor can be enhanced by adding a sprinkling of salt to the oiled seeds. Seeds can then be spread on a cookie sheet and roasted for about 25 minutes at 325 degrees F. Times may vary depending on the size and moisture content of the seed. Seeds are done when they turn a golden brown. If seeds are not eaten immediately, store in a zip closure bag in the refrigerator.

If you will not be turning the insides of your pumpkins into properly prepared pie filling, consider seeing if you have a neighbor or friend who is collecting the pumpkins to feed their goats or chickens. They make a great treat for them!

Have a safe and Happy Halloween!