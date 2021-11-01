District 7 ABATE of Kansas fundraiser

Courtesy ABATE of Kansas Dist. 7

Special to the Globe

District 7, ABATE of Kansas sponsored a Rider Down & Toy Run Fundraiser in early October. The event was the second in 2021 and included hors devours, door prizes and a drawing.

ABATE of Kansas is a state motorcyclist’s rights organization composed of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts. Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts can unite in a brotherhood to safeguard their rights and still be individuals with different views. District 7 covers Ford, Hodgeman, Gray, Edwards Kiowa, Pawnee, Clark, Meade, and Comanche Counties.

The fundraiser was open to all riders. Participants donated $10 per person and one toy. The event raised $788 for the Rider Down Fund that will be used to help support riders and their families who are severely affected by motorcycle accidents. Riders collected unwrapped, new toys suitable for children under the age of twelve during their ride. The toys will be given to children in need.

HD’s Sports Bar was the “Home Base” for the fundraiser. Game stops were at Kate’s, I Don’t Care, Cattleman’s, The GI Forum & HD’s. A game was played at each place for points.

District 7 will continue to accept applications for toy donations until Dec. 10. Application can be picked up at an USD in district 7 and mailed to Box 1031, Dodge city, Kansas 67801.

Toy donations will be accepted until Dec. 15.

Unwrapped, new toys can be dropped on at Dodge City Firestone, 210 W. Frontview.

For more information, please contact any of the following District 7 board members: Glenna Day, Richard Knoeber, Amber Bogner, Heather Day, or Rod Knoeber.