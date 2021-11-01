Historically Speaking: The Ford Dodge Jail

Kathie Bell

Special to the Globe

They wore dust masks and operated clandestinely under the cover of darkness as they "stole" State of Kansas property. One of the "desperados" was mayor of Dodge City and another was a future mayor who later became a Boot Hill Honorary Marshal.

It all started 68 years ago when the Boot Hill Jaycees asked the Commander of the Kansas Soldiers Home at Fort Dodge if they could have the 1860's small jail which had been sitting abandoned in a field at the Fort.

The Jaycees felt it would make a nice addition to a major project of theirs - the fledgling Boot Hill Museum. The Commander of the Soldiers Home informed the Jaycees that State law forbade them from giving away or selling State property.

However, it was clear the people at the Home, as well as the higher ups in Topeka, really wanted the Jaycees to have the jail as they hinted if the jail was stolen nobody would press charges.

On the evening of Nov. 1, 1953, members of the Boot Hill Jaycees went to Fort Dodge to "obtain" this item for Boot Hill Museum's collection.

This band consisted of 13 men, including two cowboys and boy who was a grandson of one of the cowboys. Among the group was Dodge City mayor C.L. Clinton, future mayor Bill Miller, photography studio owner Larry Yost, sign maker Tex Acre, and cowboy Floyd Kirby.

The cowboys, who were on horseback, lassoed the jail and worked their horses along both sides of a trailer. Along with a big push from the others, they pulled the small structure onto the lowered bed of the trailer.

On their way back to Dodge City, a Kansas State Patrol trooper stopped the entourage - some of whom were still wearing dust masks. After the trooper asked what was going on, Mayor Clinton took responsibility for the jail being on the trailer.

The trooper let them know they had been pulled over for not having lights on their load. The Jaycees felt a great sense of relief when the cop let them go on their way after telling them to get the trailer off the State highway. The journey from there to Boot Hill resumed non-eventfully - along the back roads.

Fortunately for everyone involved, there was a museum that needed the neglected State-owned property and a State trooper who wanted nothing to do with the whole affair.

The jail still stands near the original Boot Hill Museum Building and is visited by tens of thousands of guests every year.

Much of this information was supplied by Boot Hill Honorary Marshal, Bill Miller. He died at the age of 95 as the oldest surviving member of the “posse’ that took part in the great Fort Dodge Jail heist.