New faces elected to local government positions

The 2021 local election concluded on Tuesday, Nov. 2 with some new faces taking up positions throughout the local government and tax entities in Dodge City and Ford County.

Out of 15,102 registered voters, according to Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox, there were 2,937 voters for the 2021 local election.

The election results were:

Dodge City Commission (Top 3 win)

Michael Burns — 959

Chuck Taylor — 871

Joe Nuci — 867

Jeff Reinert — 768

Blanca Soto — 609

Jan Scoggins — 603

Michelle Salinas — 534

Dayton Rhoten — 257

Dodge City USD 443 School Board (Top 4 win)

Jeff Hiers — 1,343

Jerad Goertzen — 1,010

Lisa Killion — 964

Tammie West — 927

Jeanie Zortman — 789

Pamela Preston — 739

Nikki Nagel — 659

Mary Hall — 590

Carmen Valverde — 476

Darrell Roths Jr. — 399

City Proposal for Dodge City (Vote for 1)

Yes — 1,027

No — 1,035

On Tuesday evening, regarding the Dodge City vote on a special half cent tax for street projects, according to Cox, "Is too close to call. Canvas on (November) 8, could change it."

Dodge City Community College Board of Trustees (Top 4 win)

Jammie Phillips — 1,942

Kathy Ramsour — 1,853

Gary Harshberger — 1,799

Mia Korbelik — 1,562

Mayor of Spearville (Top 1 win)

Ron Temaat — 164

Bucklin City Council (Top 3 win)

Cody Warden — 111

Elizabeth Albert — 63

Ford City Council (Top 2 win)

Joe Ford — 31

Andy Thompson — 22

City Council of Spearville (Top 3 win)

R.J. Meyer — 104

USD 459 School Board (Top 3 win)

Toby Scott — 147

Brian Pinkney — 137

Jeremy Evans — 131

Fredrick Vocasek — 131

Shelly Huelsman — 97

School Board Member USD 459 Unexpired (Top 1 win)

Erin Birney — 137

Tony Tilley — 102

School Board Member USD 381 Dist 1 Pos 1 Unexpired (Top 1 win)

Erin Huston — 141

Shelley Correll — 119

School Board Member USD 381 Dist 1 Pos 4 (Top 1 win)

Scott Ackerman — 185

Jamie Hartman — 82

School Board Member USD 381 Dist 2 Pos 5 (Top 1 win)

Audrey Ackerman — 167

Myron Ricke — 102

School Board Member USD 381 Dist 3 Pos 6 (Top 1 win)

Riley Schmidt — 172

Adam Flowers — 96

School Board Member USD 102 (Top 3 win)

Arch Frink — 5

Roman Van Nahmen — 5

Jesse Vanley — 5

School Board Member USD 219 (Top 3 win)

Joey Dugan — 12

Colbie Penick — 11

Rusty Swonger — 7

Cole Ohmes — 5

School Board Member USD 219 Unexpired (Top 1 win)

Cassandra Pucket — 12

School Board Member USD 225 (Top 3 win)

Jared Weber — 0

School Board Member USD 347 (Top 3 win)

Linette Miller — 5

Bucklin Hospital District (Top 2 win)

Edward Frost — 200

Minneola Hospital District (Top 2 win)

William Baker — 10

Winfield Denton Jr. — 9

Wright Improvement District (Top 3 win)

Tim Slattery — 26

Jim Burke — 25

Betty Burkhart — 24

Wilroads Gardens Improvement District (Top 3 win)

Karen Baker — 14

Tony Zortman — 12

Troy Robertson — 10

Wilroads Garden Drainage District (Top 3 win)

Karen Baker — 13

Troy Robertson — 10

Tony Zortman — 9

Ted Baker — 4

