City approves new software, sets fund for 150th celebration

City commissioners approved a change in Enterprise Resource Planning software which, according to city officials, the IworkQ package will replace the Naviline package it currently has in use which it is discontinuing due to age and reliance on obsolete systems.

The first year of the software will be paid for in SPARKS funding as part of the Emergency Reserve in the budget.

The following years the funding will come as part of the city budget and according to the city, will save close to $8,000 a year in maintenance to the existing software vendor.

The software will be used for the needs of Code Enforcement and the Building Inspectors. It will also replace Naviline for City Licenses that the City Clerk administers such as Cereal Malt Beverage, Solicitors, etc.

The change comes in part due Development Services software being omitted from the project due to the expense from Tyler Technology when an RFP was bid on by the company back in February. In that time, the city had been seeking other options.

"We had received a quote from Tyler Technologies for this software but it seemed a little high," city director of administration Ryan Reid said. "This software looks like its going to do the job for them and it's going to cost $41,000 the first year and $24,500 for future years."

Had the city stayed with the Tyler Technologies software, it would have cost $120,000 a year.

The IworkQ was approved unanimously with a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Kent Smoll was absent from the meeting and did not vote.

As part of the 150th celebration of Dodge City becoming a charter on Aug. 17, 2022, the city is planning celebration and events throughout the year, according to the city, city staff has gathered a planning committee of community partners and members to plan events and partnerships to commemorate the history of the community that has kept us on the map and the hope for continued growth along with setting up a pass-through fund between the City of Dodge City and the Southwest Kansas Community Foundation to hold donations related to the 150th Celebration.

"With potential sponsorships and donations," city public information specialist Abbey Martin said, "we wanted to establish a separate account to hold those."

Commissioners approved the pass-through fund unanimously.

Commissioners also approved unanimously, to raise the rate of the city prosecutor to $95 per hour, an increase not done in the past seven years.

According to the city, the increase is due to meeting new statutes set.

The total amount of compensation will be for $85,800 and the amendment will increase to $108,680 for the payment for legal services.

