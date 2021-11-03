First CSO to transition to a sworn position at DCPD

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the City of Dodge City announced the swearing in of Ruben Acosta to the Dodge City Police Department on Oct. 25, making Acosta the first Community Service Officer to transition to a sworn position.

According to city public information officer Abbey Martin, Acosta was hired as one of three initial positions to create the Community Service Officer program in May 2020.

“The CSO program was created as a tool to keep interest from local recruits that had a desire to go into law enforcement but were not yet 21 and eligible to be an officer,” said Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis. “It provides the opportunity for those in the program to see what life as a law enforcement officer can be before going to the academy, along with shortening the field training period of the officer as much of the training has already been completed while in the CSO program.”

The responsibilities of the CSO position consisted of responding to non-criminal or misdemeanor property crime complaints, traffic control, parking enforcement, traffic accidents and enforcing laws and ordinances as well as assisting motorists, video monitoring, assisting on DUIs and animal control violations.

“The CSO program is great; being a CSO is something I highly recommend to the youth in our community that have an interest in the law enforcement field and are graduating from high school,” said Acosta. “It was a great experience with lots of help from the current officers, and good for the department’s future. The DCPD is a great place. It has all been a dream come true for me.”

For more information on the DCPD CSO Program, visit https://www.dodgecity.org/1008/Community-Service-Officer, or call the City of Dodge City Human Resources Department at 620-225-8100.

