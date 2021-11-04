DCHS debate team places second at McPherson tournament

On Oct. 30, the Dodge City High School Debate placed second at the McPherson Debate Tournament.

Along with the second place trophy, the team brought with it six medals.

“Overall, I’m pleased with our progress as a team," said debate coach Johnny Dunlap. "Owen and Brennan had never medalled before, so to win one so decisively felt amazing. Erica and Yamir did the same thing, as they haven’t medalled before either.”

According to Dunlap, sophomore Owen Wesley and junior Brennan Carbajal led the team with a perfect 5-0 record, taking first place in junior varsity; while sophomores Erica Rodriguez and Yamir Gardea, came away with a 4-1 record and fourth place finish. Seniors Autumn Klein and Elizabeth Cox finished in fourth place with a 3-2 record overall.

The rest of the tournament saw seniors Joel Soto and Paris Rivas finish 2-3 and novice teams of Francisco Lopez and Arianna Ponce and Kyle Ruehle and Savannah Barr also finishing 2-3.

The team competed in two other tournaments with back-to-back trips to Wichita on Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 this past October.

On Oct. 9 at Bishop Carroll High School, just three teams competed with seniors Maria Cruz and Joel Soto finishing 2-2, Owen Wesley and Brennan Carbajal finishing 2-2 and Yamir Gardea and Salvador Martinez finish 1-3, according to Dunlap.

On Oct. 16 at Campus High School, four teams competed earning four medals with seniors Joel Soto and Paris Rivas posting a 3-1 record to take fifth place and seniors Maria Cruz and Angelica Plata finishing 3-1 and taking sixth.

Sophomores Owen Wesley and Erica Rodriguez finished 1-3 while freshman novices Francisco Lopez and Ellie Bunkall finished 2-2.

Additionally, on Oct. 26, at the Goddard High School Novice Night, Francisco Lopez and Faith Woydziak competed earned a 1-3 record.

DCHS Debate will compete at Eisenhower High School in Goddard on Saturday, Nov. 6, then onto Salina South High School on Nov. 13 and host its home invitational on Nov. 20.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com