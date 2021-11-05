DCPL invites you to join in the Gratitude Scavenger Hunt

To get a jumpstart on showing gratitude and being thankful in the lead up to Thanksgiving, the Dodge City Public Library is holding a Gratitude Scavenger Hunt through the month of November.

According to DCPL, sheets are available for pickup at the library and when full sheet are returned, the library will donate a can of food to a local organization in need.

"I work as the library’s children’s programming coordinator, and, when looking toward our programming for the fall, I was tasked with coming up with ideas for programs that would not require in-person participation (given the ongoing COVID-19 situation)," said Amy Reinert. "I did some research online and came across the Gratitude Scavenger Hunt from the Conscious Kids Journal.

"The premise of the sheet is that people 'find' items for which they are grateful, such as, 'Find a friend, family member, or pet you enjoy being with.'

"It seemed like a great fit for a November project, given that Thanksgiving naturally turns our thoughts toward gratitude. "Generally, when we have a sheet that participants have to fill out around a program or goal, they receive a prize when they return the sheet. This time, however, instead of getting a prize, participants will pay their gratefulness forward, so to speak, and the library will donate a can of food for every sheet turned in to a local organization that serves those in need. It seems a great motivation and opportunity for people to recognize the good things in their lives while converting that positive outlook into generosity for others."

The scavenger hunt marks the first time the library held such a program.

According to Reinert, in December 2020, the library did a “Do Good December” event where participants were provided a sheet with a number of suggested acts of kindness for them to do.

"Once they did 10, they returned the sheet to the library for a small prize and their name displayed on a paper snowflake," said Reinert.

"There was no donation to a service organization made on their behalf, however."

Fully checked sheets can be turned into the library at the children's circulation desk by 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

One sheet can be submitted per person and is open to all ages.

To pick up a sheet, visit the DCPL at 1001 N. 2nd Ave.

