Wreaths Across America laying of wreaths event set for Dec. 18

The holiday season is upon us and with it comes events to the Dodge City area in the lead up to the new year.

Recently announced is the annual Wreaths Across America laying of the wreaths event scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Dodge at 11 a.m.

This year will mark the 30th anniversary of the event where the Worcester Wreath Company donates Maine wreaths to adorn the headstones of our Nation’s veterans at Arlington National Cemetery along with eight ceremonial wreaths to over 1,200 state, national and local cemeteries across the United States.

According to Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Dodge cemetery manager Lori Snyder, in response to the many voices who wanted to share in the project, the non-profit Wreaths Across America organization was formed to expand the program by offering supporters the opportunity to sponsor a wreath. Its goal is to one day see every veterans grave in the country covered to honor every veteran during the holidays.

"In 2008 we expanded once again to give even more organizations the chance to help bring our goal to fruition by providing the opportunity to fund raise for their organizations needs along with helping Wreaths Across America gather sponsorships for wreaths," Snyder said in a news release. "We would like to continue this tradition by purchasing, through donations, memorial wreaths for those veterans whose final resting place is the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, as well as the old Kansas Soldiers Home Cemetery, both located at Fort Dodge."

Sponsorships will be $15 for each wreath.

Donations of $15 per wreath can be sent by businesses, civic organizations to Snyder's office at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Dodge, 714 Sheridan, Unit 66, Fort Dodge, KS 67843.

Checks for the donation need to be made to Wreaths Across America and for those wanting to donate a wreath for a specific veteran interred at either cemetery, include the name and location with the donation.

"Last year we were able to place wreaths on each grave in the new cemetery and place over 500 wreaths on veteran’s graves in the old cemetery," Snyder said. "We thank everyone for their generosity! Our goal this year is to purchase 650 wreaths for the new cemetery and donations received above our goal will be used to purchase wreaths for the old Kansas Soldiers’ Home Cemetery, which is the final resting area for nearly 1,000 veterans."

Donations will be tax-deductible and need to be sent no later than Tuesday, Nov. 30, to assure order and delivery by Dec. 17.

While assuring the cemetery keep proper records of donations first, all donations are forwarded to Wreaths Across America.

Additionally, Snyder stated to not make checks payable to the cemetery, checks need to be payable to Wreaths Across America.

For questions or more information, contact Snyder at 620-682-7564 or Lori.Snyder@ksh.state.ks.us.

For more information on Wreaths Across America, visit its website at wreathsacrossamerica.org.

