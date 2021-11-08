Annual America Recycles Day event scheduled for Saturday

The annual America Recycles Day event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jane Longmeyer Recycling Center, located at 124 N. 14th Ave., in Dodge City.

According to city officials, the event is organized by the Community Recycling Environmental Waste and Keep Dodge City Beautiful organizations.

"CREW/KDCB would also like to encourage the Dodge City residents to pledge to recycle or recycle more for America Recycles Day," city public information specialist Abbey Martin said in a news release.

The items that can be recycled are as follows:

Newspapers

Junk mail

Magazines

Catalogs

Food & beverage glass

Food & beverage tin/steel cans

Aluminum cans

#1 & #2 plastic containers

Corrugated cardboard

Chipboard, such as cake and cereal boxes

"The revenues from the sale of the recyclable materials are used to purchase public improvement items such as park benches, picnic tables and trash receptacles," said Martin.

During the event, those participating can stay in their vehicles as staff unloads their recycling items.

Additionally, Archway Recycling will be on-hand to accept old electronics (E-Waste) - computers, VCRs, phones, desktop copiers/printers, scanners and flat-screen televisions, according to Martin, along with the Ford County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) mobile trailer which will be accepting unwanted household hazardous waste such as paint products, herbicides, pesticides, cleaners, automotive products, batteries and anything that is poisonous or flammable.

"The mobile trailer makes convenient drop-off available in Dodge City in the spring and fall," said Martin.

Hours for the HHW program run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 10972 113 Road.

Also on-site will be the Dodge City Police Department as it will be accepting outdated and unwanted prescription medications. Disposal of the medications will be free and no questions asked.

The Ford County Humane Society will be accepting donations of good condition and clean pet crates, beds, towels, blankets, leashes, collars, food bowls and food and CREW will also be accepting flower vases for local recycling.

For questions or more information on the e-waste drop-off, contact CREW at 620-225-8170.

