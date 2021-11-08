Historically Speaking: The past and present of Fort Dodge

Kathie Bell

Special to the Globe

The U.S. Army established this post in response to attacks by American Indians along the Santa Fe Trail. And it is still in use today.

Before it, Fort Mann built in 1847 and Fort Atkinson built in 1850, addressed this threat to the Trail. These forts sat just west of today's Dodge City. Then came the Civil War.

In 1865, after a gap of 15 years, the U.S. Army reestablished a presence in southwest Kansas. This time they focused their efforts five miles east of where Dodge City sits today.

This new fort, named Fort Dodge, was near a campground for wagon trains going to New Mexico. Some argue the Fort was named Dodge in honor of General Grenville Dodge. The best "proof" for this is a letter dated October 24, 1910, from the General himself stating the Fort was named after him. This was not done to honor him.

The colonel of the regiment manning the Fort was incensed by the troops being sent out without proper preparations to a poor location chosen by Dodge. They sarcastically named it Camp Dodge. The name stuck and government altered it to Fort Dodge.

Henry Dodge, Wisconsin's first Territorial governor, has been suggested as another possibility for the derivation of the name Fort Dodge. He led an expedition in the area before the Civil War and may have camped at the fort site.

Future Commandant of the Fort, Col. Richard I. Dodge, had nothing to do with the naming of the Fort.

Lumber in the Great Plains is scarce, so the first buildings were 70 dugouts on the north bank of the Arkansas River.

In 1866, Fort Dodge received a shipment of lumber enabling soldiers to build officers’ quarters, a temporary hospital and a post or Sutler’s store. The permanent buildings were made of limestone quarried five to 12 miles from the post.

Poor sanitation and spring floods led to diseases including pneumonia, dysentery, cholera, diarrhea and malaria; work was hard, and Indians were an ever present threat, resulting in a high rate of desertion.

After the Civil War, African American troops, were segregated from the rest of the soldiers and made up a large portion of the post’s population.

The Fort was criticized for its inability to control the Indians. Ironically, General Macy’s party was attacked by Indians while in route to Fort Dodge to investigate these claims.

By 1872, Fort Dodge was not only a place for U.S. Army soldiers, but it was also a gathering place for those using the Santa Fe Trail and for buffalo hunters. In addition to providing provisions, the Sutler's store was a popular spot for drinking alcohol.

In 1872, Commandant Richard Dodge, banned the sale of alcohol to enlisted men and outsiders. In response, George Hoover built Dodge City's first business - a sod store and bar five miles west of the Fort. With the pending arrival of the Santa Fe Railroad, many other businesses soon followed.

Some believe Dodge City was named after Richard Dodge as he was a member of the Town Company. Others argue the town's proximity to the Fort gave it its name. Perhaps it's a combination of both.

As Indian uprisings decreased so did the U.S. military’s need for Fort Dodge. In 1882, the Fort closed.

In 1889, Congress gave the Fort to the State of Kansas. The Kansas Soldiers Home opened in 1890. Most of its first occupants were Civil War, Mexican War and Indian Wars veterans. The Kansas Soldiers’ Home is still in operation today and many of the Fort's original buildings are still in use.