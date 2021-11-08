Voters say No to sales tax increase

In August, Dodge City Commissioners approved a resolution to put a special question on the 2021 election ballot on whether the city would impose a one-half percent sales tax for city-wide retailers that would go into effect on April 1, 2022 and last over the next 10 years.

After the canvass vote of the 2021 election ballots on Monday, Nov. 8, voters voted No, to that question.

The final tally of the special question was 1,047 No — 1,038 Yes.

On election day the vote was close with 1,032 for no and 1,024 for yes. Because the vote was so close, the final result went to the canvass vote to make it official.

The question on the 2021 ballot read:

Shall the following be adopted?

Shall the City of Dodge City, Kansas, be authorized to impose a one-half percent (0.50%) City-wide retailers' sales tax on April 1, 2022, or as soon thereafter as permitted by law, and shall terminate ten years after its commencement, the proceeds of which shall be used to finance the costs of transportation improvements, including the rehabilitation, construction and reconstruction of streets, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, trails, transit facilities, bicycle lanes, traffic signalization, signage, landscaping along rights-of-way, and all related improvements; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 12-187 et seq., as amended?

The vote on election day was too close to call and went to the canvass vote for finalization.

According to Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox, a canvass vote is, "The county board of canvassers, which is composed of the members of the board of county commissioners, conducts the final canvass in the local elections and the intermediate canvass in the national and state elections. The tabulated results are presented to the county canvassers along with issues that need to be resolved. (provisionals).

"The county board of canvassers has the statutory duty to make the final decisions as to which ballots are valid and which are invalid. "They are given the list from the state guidance on whether to count the provisional ballots or not. I have the list of provisional and the reasons they are provisional and if according to the guidelines they should count. If I have a question on a provisional that I cannot find an answer for in the guidance then the board canvassers will decide. They are not allowed to know who the provisionals voters are. Once they say to count, we come up here and count the ones we can count."

For the city moving forward, city manager Nick Hernandez said, "I appreciate all of the hard work of city staff during the sales tax educational campaign. This was an extremely close vote, and as was discussed by staff during the past several months, we will continue to do our best with the resources given.

"With the rejection of the vote, there is now only one city with a population greater than 2,000 in Kansas which has both a lower city portion of the property tax and overall sales tax rate than Dodge City and that city is Wichita. Additionally, being the largest city west of Wichita with the lowest sales tax rate, hopefully shoppers and retail developers will recognize that and give Dodge City their business."

Voter Turnout

"I wish I knew why people don’t vote in the local elections," said Cox. "They are just as important or as important than the other elections. It is that way every place and it is sad."

When it comes to elections not involving a U.S. presidential race, historically, voter turnout ends up considerably low.

The recent election saw 2,937 voters out of 15,102 registered voters in Ford County.

"Turnout always seems to be low for our local elections," said Dodge City resident of 50 years Jacki Miller. "It’s sad because they are really just as important, or more so actually, as national elections. People say they want things to change but won’t do the one thing that could actually make those changes happen.

"I kind of get it though, because most everyone that runs is of the same mindset so it’s 6 of 1, half a dozen of the other."

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com