City facilities closed on Veterans Day

Courtesy City of Dodge City

City of Dodge City facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

Public Transportation will not be offering transportation services this day. Sanitation services normally provided on Thursday will be scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12. Please have polycarts placed at the curb by 7 a.m. The CREW recycling center will be closed as well and reopen the following business day.

Thank you to all who have served our country and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.