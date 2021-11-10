Miss Dodge City competition sets 2022 date

Kicking off the new year in 2022, the Miss Dodge City Scholarship Competition will be held on Jan. 8, 2022 at the Dodge City Community College Little Theatre.

According to Miss Dodge City Organization executive director Jenna Powers, the organization will be awarding three MISS titles: Miss Boot Hill, Miss Dodge City and Miss Cowboy Capital for the 2022 Scholarship Competition.

"We are seeking those who are between the ages of 18–26 (by Dec. 31 in states competition year) Kansas resident, high school graduate by state competition (Summer 2022), single, never married, have good moral character and a citizen of the United States," said Powers. "Many young women don't realize pageants aren't about all the glitz and the glamour, which you typically associate with pageants."

One of the largest distributors of scholarships to young women, the Miss America Organization typically seeks those who are seniors in high school and those in college to bring awareness and importance of earning scholarships.

Criteria for the organization is based on the four points of the crown which stand for style, scholarship, service and success and are judged on five portions of the pageant which include; social impact statement, onstage interview, talent, private interview and red-carpet wear.

"This organization is also very focused on service and giving back to communities through volunteerism and public awareness," said Powers. "Through both the scholarship and service aspects of the program, contestants and titleholders learn the fourth point of the crown which is, success, as their leadership skills, networking skills, and business skills are sharpened and multiplied through participation in this program.

"Each contestant is also required to have a social impact statement, this is something they are passionate about and something they feel they live by and go out into the community to spread the word about it. The Miss America revamped the outline of the competition and did away with 'physical fitness' also known more commonly as, 'swim suit.'"

Since the Miss America Organization is run by volunteers, the Miss Dodge City Organization is seeking assistance.

"Both the contestant scholarships, event expenses, and state pageant expenses are funded through donations," said Powers. "You can help by sponsoring a scholarship in your name; donating funds for pageant expenses; providing advertising; giving products or gifts or contributing meals to contestants and volunteers.

"Though our primary focus is to provide scholarships, we will gladly accept other contributions."

For those interested in getting involved in the Miss Dodge City pageant for scholarship opportunities, contact the Miss Dodge City Organization at missdodgecity@gmail.com or send a private message on Facebook.

"By reaching out personally we are able to give paint a better picture of what the Miss Dodge City Organization stands for as well as the Miss America Organization," said Powers.

For more information, visit the Miss Kansas website at www.misskansas.org for the paperwork and qualifications.

