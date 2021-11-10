USD 443 discuss vaccine mandates, approve new signage for Bright Beginnings

During the Dodge City USD 443 Board of Education meeting held on Monday, Nov. 8, USD 443 superintendent Fred Dierksen gave a COVID-19 update where two students and four staff have tested positive for the virus in the district.

"We do have 19 that are in quarantine," Dierksen said, "it's still out there. I do also want to add, several districts southwest of us are seeing an uptick in covid and it's changing quite a bit of activities and routines."

Dierksen also addressed the vaccine mandate and stated that according to the latest Kansas Department of Education superintendents meeting, "the federal mandate for businesses of 100 or more employees, does not include public schools. I repeat. Does not include, public schools. So that's not our worry."

Dierksen then referred to legal counsel Clayton Kerbs regarding Head Start.

According to Dierksen, Head Start is a federal program.

"The (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) one would be for states that are for OSHA, which Kansas is not one," Kerbs said. "So we don't have to worry about the OSHA mandate. The Head Start one is a separate mandate but there have been no details released."

Kerbs touched on an announcement that had been made regarding all Head Start personnel would have to be vaccinated.

"Then there was crickets after that," Kerbs said. "So we don't know what that means. When the other mandates have come out, then you can do, wear a mask and be tested weekly and not be vaccinated. So will something be similar for Head Start? We don't know yet."

Regarding the release of a vaccine for 5-11 year olds, Dierksen said that there is no intention at the school district to have the vaccines done at the school.

"However, as we did in the previous vaccinations, if the county were to come to me, I would offer the (Dodge City) Civic Center for the location for the county to provide a vaccine," Dierksen said. "I just don't want to do it in the separate school buildings because I don't want anyone to think we're pulling a fast one, or whatever because we're not, we're trying to be cooperative."

The BOE also approved the purchase of new signage for Bright Beginnings and Alternative Education in the amount of $25,732.49.

According to USD 443 public information officer Kerri Baker, funding will be broken down by Bright Beginnings paying $23,620.70 from the Fund 45 American Rescue Fund and the sign for Alternative Education will be of $2,269.79 and come from the district general fund.

"There is just a lot of traffic there," Baker said of the need for the new signage. "We realized there are just some places where we really need to beef up our signage. So that's what we're working on."

The signage was approved with a 6-0 vote. BOE member Jeff Hiers was absent from the meeting and did not vote.

