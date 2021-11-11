City commission passes resolution for annexation of land

During a special city commission meeting on Wednesday, commissioners discussed the approval of a resolution to annex land from Ford County, into the city limits.

According to Dodge City Mayor Rick Sowers, the resolution was of the governing body of the City of Dodge City, requesting the board of county commissioners of Ford County, make a finding for the annexation of certain land.

"The resolution before you is really the next step in for us in the Murfin Property," city manager Nick Hernandez said. "This portion of the property is required to take place in front of the county commission. The process is; the city passes a resolution asking the county commissioners to annex the property near 112 (Road) and US (Highway) 400/Highway 56 bypass. The city does own that property which allows us to go ahead and annex that in but it needs two vote from the county commission to make sure it doesn't cause any concerns with the cities or communities within Ford County."

According to Hernandez, if approved by the county commission, it would then come to a vote for an ordinance by the city commission.

The resolution was approved with a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Kent Smoll was absent from the meeting and did not vote.