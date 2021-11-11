Dodge City CVB to Host Annual Pheasant Hunting Contests

It's that time of year again when the blaze orange vest can be seen far and wide throughout southwest Kansas as pheasant season draws close and with it, several contests.

According to the Dodge City Convention & Visitors Bureau, this year will mark the return of the annual pheasant hunting contests; Rooster Roundup and Bounty Bird.

For Kansas, pheasant hunting season will begin on Nov. 13 and Ford County will release 150 banded pheasants near the Ford County walk-in hunting areas adjacent to Dodge City.

"Rooster Roundup will have 50 red numbered leg banded birds and Bounty Bird will have 100 gold numbered leg banded birds released before the start of the ‘21- ‘22 pheasant hunting season," said CVB manager Megan Welsh in a news release. "If you are lucky enough to bag one of the leg banded pheasants, hunters will need to return the leg band to the Dodge City Visitor Information Center to receive a gift and officially register the band for the appropriate contest.

"If you happen bag a Rooster Roundup bird banded for one of the other seven participating counties, those bands can also be turned into the Visitor Information Center and the band will be returned for the appropriate county Rooster Roundup contest drawing."

When a hunter registers a band at the Visitor Information Center, a gift of a $20 FREE PLAY voucher from Boot Hill Casino & Resort will be awarded and the Rooster Roundup band will be entered into the grand prize drawing of $500

For Bounty Bird bands, a community prize of $25 will be awarded.

Winners of the bands will be announced at the end of pheasant season which concludes on Jan. 31, 2022.

Winners of the prizes will be contacted by phone and prizes may be picked up at the Dodge City Visitor Information Center or will be mailed to the winner.

"As always, this is a great opportunity for hunters as there are more chances to win prizes when you hunt in Ford County," Welsh said.

For a complete list of rules, visit www.visitdodgecity.org or contact the Dodge City CVB at 620-225-8186.

