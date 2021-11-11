Dodge City Public Schools receives recognition for social-emotional growth

The Dodge City Public Schools received a copper award from the Kansas State Department of Education for its Kansans Can Star Recognition Program.

According to the KSDE website, the Kansans Can Star Recognition Program, "Recognizes district success in the outcome measures Kansans told us they value. These outcomes, categorized as either quantitative or qualitative measures, serve as the roadmap for Kansas to reach its vision for education."

For qualitative measures, school districts applied for recognition in the following areas of social-emotional growth; kindergarten readiness; individual plan of study and civic engagement.

On the recognition for social-emotional growth, the KSDE was looking for districts that, "locally measure progress toward achievement of the State Board of Education’s social-emotional outcome and goal of each student developing the social, emotional and character competencies that promote learning and success in life."

The announcement of the Dodge City USD 443 achievement was announced during the Nov. 8 Dodge City USD 443 Board of Education meeting.

"We are honored that Dodge City Public Schools has been recognized through the Kansans Can Star Recognition Program," Dodge City USD 443 Superintendent of Schools Fred Dierksen, Ed.D said. "It is an essential step in an ongoing process to improve education for our students. Receiving this honor from KSDE is meaningful to our district and is greatly appreciated."

