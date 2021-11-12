The Colors of Fall

Andrea Burns

Ford County Extension Agent

Mother Nature is littering the ground with the beautiful fall colors.

I hope you got to enjoy them while they were still on the trees.

Ever wondered what causes the fall coloring of the leaves?

With the changing of the seasons and the fall-like temperatures, the leaves have changed color and are beginning to collect on the ground.

Some people grumble over having to get out the rake, but others marvel at the colors of the leaves.

Many people ask what causes the leaves to change and why do some just turn yellow while others are beautiful shades of red, orange and purple.

Just like the gene, that determines our natural hair color, specific plant pigments determine individual colors in the leaves.

The types of trees planted and the weather conditions (which would be why the trees in New England are more vibrant and colorful than the leaves in Kansas) also influence coloring.

Warm sunny days and cool nights are ideal for good color.

The sunny days encourage photosynthesis and, thus, sugar accumulation in the leaves.

As the fall progresses, each leave develops as abscission layer at the base of the petiole or leaf stem, that prevents these sugars from being transported down the trunk to the roots for storage.

This high sugar content in the leaves produces more intense colors.

Weather during the growing season can also have an effect on color.

Heavy rains in the early spring or hot, dry weather during the summer can have a deleterious effect on fall color.

As beautiful as they are, heavy fall leaf debris on your grass can cause problems with unwanted insects over wintering in the debris and can cause discoloration and oxygenation problems for your lawn underneath.

Be sure to rake or mow and mulch the leaves on your lawn after most of them have fallen off the trees (I hope my husband is reading this article and takes note of this.)

You will have a happier healthier lawn and perhaps even spouse come spring!

For more information on tree and lawn care, contact the Ford County Extension Office or check us out on the web at www.ford.ksu.edu.