Dodge City Public Schools to host drug awareness event

To bring awareness to the dangers teens face regarding substance abuse, Dodge City Public Schools will be hosting the "Hidden in Plain Sight" workshop for parents of Dodge City USD 443 students.

The workshop will be highlighted by guest speaker, Dodge City Police Detective Guillermo "Memo" Gutierrez.

The workshop will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5:40 p.m. at the USD 443 district office, located at 2112 1st Ave. Room 160. Registration is required and needs to be submitted by Nov. 29 at 3 p.m.

According to USD 443, the workshop will be to assist parents of teenagers on how to best recognize hazards that are hidden in plain sight.

Gutierrez will discuss substance abuse trends, signs and symptoms and provide resources for parents to keep their children drug free.

“I appreciate the opportunity to provide this information to the people of Dodge City," said Gutierrez. "This information will help the community to identify drugs, their effects, and body language associated with their use. Allowing the community to learn about this information will help them to take part in remedying issues in the public and making it a safer place for everyone. This includes them learning about substances they are not familiar with and the safety hazards associated with them.”

To register for "Hidden in Plain Sight," contact Blanca Soto at USD 443 at 620-371-1018 or email to soto.blanca@usd443.org.

