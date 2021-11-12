Manor of the Plains recognized by U.S. News and World Report

When U.S. News and World Report listed its Best Nursing Homes for 2021-22 on Nov. 9, a familiar name made the list.

Manor of the Plains in Dodge City was named “High Performing” by U.S. News and World Report both its short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.

According to Joy Wiggins, sales and marketing counselor for Manor of the Plains Dodge City, Manor of the Plains is a PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America) community, with its campus offering both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care in its 50-bed health care center as well as independent and assisted living.

“PMMA employees continue to focus their efforts on delivering quality care every day,” said PMMA President and CEO Bruce Shogren. “Never have those efforts been put to the test more than during the past 18 months as they have worked tirelessly to protect resident health and safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The High Performing designation is a tremendous accomplishment and recognition of their good work.”

The U.S. News evaluated all Medicare- and Medicaid-certified health care centers and a center must have received reimbursement from CMS in July 2021 and had sufficient data to evaluate quality in that rating, to be eligible for an overall rating.

According to Wiggins, this year’s ratings inclued some new requirements for a community to earn a high-performing rating, most notably that federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data published by Oct. 14, must list the location as having a COVID-19 staff vaccination rate of at least 75%.

Only 13% of skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation centers earned even a single Best Nursing Homes badge as a result.

CMS, the government agency that sets and enforces standards for nursing homes and skilled nursing centers, assigns one to five stars to each community for how well it performs in health inspections, nurse staffing and level of quality care.

But since 2018, the U.S. News changed its focus from the CMS star ratings to specific quality measures for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.

"The 10 quality measures focus on staffing, outcomes, resident complaints and processes of care," said Wiggins in a news release. "Some of the measures used by U.S. News are not included in the CMS approach to determining 5-star ratings."

The Short-Term Rehabilitation rating was added by U.S. News in 2018 and evaluated the care delivered to patients after a hospitalization for surgery, heart attack, stroke, injury or similar condition.

Then in 2019, U.S. News added a Long-Term Care rating evaluating the care delivered to residents who are no longer able to live independently and need help with daily activities such as eating, getting in or out of bed or a wheelchair, using stairs, or getting dressed, as well as administering needed medical care, according to Wiggins.

A skilled nursing center had to receive the high performing designation in either the short-term rehabilitation or long-term care categories, in order to be included on the U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Homes list.

To view the listing, visit www.usnews.com/bestnursing-homes/search.

For more information about the U.S. News and World Report rating system, visit its FAQ page at https://health.usnews.com/health-news/best-nursing-homes/articles/faq-how-we-rate-nursing-homes.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com