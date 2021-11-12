Southwind at Spearville scheduled for January 2022 opening

SPEARVILLE — Southwind at Spearville remains on schedule for its opening in mid-January despite some delays in delivery.

According to Jona Freel, regional marketing and fund development consultant with Grace Team Services, Simpson Construction Services out of Wichita has been able to keep construction of the Southwind at Spearville senior living campus on schedule and on budget.

“I am so excited to have been involved with this project and to play a part in bringing such incredible services to Spearville and the surrounding areas,” said director of pre-construction manager at Simpson and Spearville High School graduate Josh Vogel.

The projected opening for Southwind at Spearville is mid-January 2022.

Southwind will be providing assisted living and skilled nursing services as well as both one- and two-bedroom apartments that are available in the assisted living.

Southwind services will be three meals/day, on-site staff and assistance with daily living for seniors still living independently.

Along with assisted living, a small home offers skilled nursing services for those needing more long-term care that includes an open floor plan with living, dining, and kitchen areas plus 12 private rooms with private baths.

The goal is to provide a family-style approach to care.

“In addition to being a beautiful new building, Southwind at Spearville will be an option for senior care very different from a traditional nursing home,” said Ryan Salinas, Administrator at both SunPorch of Dodge City and Southwind at Spearville. “There will be a culture of purpose, empowerment, and relationship building all focused on enhancing the quality of life for the seniors who live there as well as quality work environment for staff. It is definitely something we are proud to offer.

“There are lots of little steps to complete before we can begin providing care, but we are planning to welcome new residents mid-January. In preparation for that opening, we will begin hiring and training staff mid-December. It is a very exciting time to see this project go from a dream to reality, and we are thankful for all who contributed to making that happen.”

Reservations are being accepted for Southwind at Spearville for its assisted living apartment or into the skilled nursing small home.

For more information, or to add your name to the reservation list, call 620-385-2161 or visit www.southwindatspearville.com.

