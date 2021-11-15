Comedian will return to Dodge City March 2022

Making a return visit to Dodge City, comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will hit the stage on Friday, March 25, 2022 at United Wireless Arena.

Tickets will be available at the United Wireless Arena ticket office, or by calling 620-371-7878 or online through Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will range from $49.50 to $69.50 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 19.

With Iglesias' "Back On Tour," the comedian will continue his run as one of the top acts in standup comedy who has amassed nearly a billion views on Youtube and a social media following of close to 25 million.

The following allowed Iglesias to be one of the rare few to sellout Madison Square Garden in New York, the Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Off stage, Iglesias stars in and executive producers "Mr. Iglesias," a Netflix original comedy series, currently streaming seasons 1-3 and through Netflix will also release his next comedy special that will be filmed in 2021.

Over his career, Iglesias has starred in movies such as Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and A Haunted House 2 and done voice acting in animated films such as the recent Space Jam: A New Legacy and Ugly Dolls and Disney Pixar's Coco in 2017.

