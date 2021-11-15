DCCC PTK Inducts Fall Members

Luke Fay

DCCC Marketing and Media Specialist

The Kappa Psi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society at Dodge City Community College (DCCC) inducted 14 new members and installed two new officers Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Kerry Kuplic, associate professor of Vocal Music and Fine Arts Division Chair, Harold Nolte, DCCC President, and Kaden Stapleton, PTK President from Jetmore, all spoke at the induction ceremony, which was located in the Student Union Board Room.

The new members inducted were: Stephanie Alarcon of Dodge City, Kan., Cassandra Brooks of Fairbanks, Ark., Damian Garcia of Dodge City, Kan., Machala Hengen of Post, Texas, Briana Hernandez of Fort Worth, Texas, Edith Hernandez of Dodge City, Kan., Keegan Jones of Melbourne, Australia, Adrian Olivares Mejia of Dodge City, Kan., Brinn Peters of Cimarron, Kan., Steven Brown of Dodge City, Kan., Ashleigh Musulin of Brisbane, Australia, Alieyah Pauly of Cedar Park, Texas, Maria Perez of Dodge City, Kan., and Morgan Wenzl of Dodge City, Kan.

The ceremony led off with Nolte recounting how PTK has influenced his career.

“PTK is actually one of my favorite organizations of all time. It got me where I needed to be by joining that organization,” Nolte said. “It was my springboard to accomplishing what I’m doing now. My advice for the PTK students is to apply themselves. If they apply themselves, they will be very successful.”

Kuplic, who serves as a PTK faculty advisor, said the newly inducted students will benefit greatly from joining the honor society.

“I think they’re really going to learn from one another by sharing those resources, sharing those ideas,” Kuplic said. “PTK gives them the help and encouragement to continue with their classes, continue their degrees, and go on wherever that may take them. Whether that’s another degree, heading out into the workforce, or helping them along whatever path they’ve chosen.”

PTK also installed two new officers within the honor society. McKensy Torres of Dodge City, Kan., was named VP of Leadership, and Guadalupe Hipolito of Dodge City, Kan., was tabbed as Public Relations Officer.

“The officers are going to learn how to work with their colleagues, classmates and with people out in the community,” Kuplic said. “One of the things that the members, and especially the officers, are really excited about is building bridges and making those connections. The officers are going to learn some really valuable life skills in interacting with the community and honing their individual leadership styles and abilities.”

In order to be eligible for PTK, students must have completed at least 12 hours of coursework toward an associate or bachelor’s degree (or at least six hours of coursework toward a one-year certificate) and have a cumulative 3.0 grade point average.