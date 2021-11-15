Famed basketball team to make return to UWA in 2022

Spreading out over 200 cities across the U.S., the famed Harlem Globetrotters announced its Spread Game Tour starting on Dec. 26 and traveling into 2022.

Among its stops, the globetrotters will be returning to Dodge City at the United Wireless Arena on Valentine's Day, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and for those getting the Magic Pass Pre-Show, it will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 18 and will range from $24, $29, $39, $56, $81 with the Magic Pass being $20, player meet and greet $25 and birthday celebrations available for $50 or $100.

According to United Wireless Arena, the Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other featuring ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

To purchase tickets online, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com or ticketmaster.com or call UWA at 620-371-7878.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on social media through its Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages.

For more information on the #SpreadGame Tour contact Deidre Gaskin at deidre.gaskin@harlemglobetrotters.com

For questions about the Harlem Globetrotters event at UWA, contact executive director Chris Ragland at cragland@unitedwirelessarena.com.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com