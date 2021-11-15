Parade of Lights, chili cook-off tradition returns

After a year away, the annual holiday tradition of the Parade of Lights and chili cook-off will return to Dodge City on Monday, Nov. 29.

The chili cook-off public sampling will be held at Boot Hill Museum at 4 p.m., followed by the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 5:30 p.m. by the mayor of Dodge City. The Parade of Lights will begin at 6 p.m.

The chili cook-off is an open invitation along with entries for the Parade of Lights and are free to attend and participate in.

According to Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau manager Megan Welsh, the chili cook-off allows each organization to enter one chili for judges choice and two chilis for the Peoples Choice.

For the Parade of Lights, entries must have holiday lights displayed to be accepted and it is encouraged that entries reflect the holiday.

Businesses, organizations, churches, individuals or other groups wanting to participate in the events are invited to complete the online entry form on the VisitDodgeCity.org website (Experience – Events – Christmas in Dodge City) or contact Rebecca Gerber at the Dodge City Daily Globe at 620-338-1261.

Chili Cook-Off Public Sampling and Hot Chocolate

During the chili cook-off, the public will be able to sample each of the chilis and submit their pick for Peoples Choice.

"Then head to the Visitor Information Center parking lot where you can enter the prize giveaway contests and the Salvation Army will be serving hot chocolate to keep you warm while you wait for the mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony to begin," said Welsh.

Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony and Prize Giveaway

The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the Dodge City CVB and City of Dodge City will host its annual Christmas prize giveaway.

"Up for grabs this year is an eight-foot holiday stocking filled with toys for individuals ages 12 and under, and individuals 13 and older can win $500 in Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce ‘Chamber Bucks’," said Welsh.

Before the lighting ceremony, winners will be announced at the Mayor's Tree. Participants must be present to win.

To enter the drawings, register online starting on Nov. 27 through Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. or register in-person on Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Dodge City Visitor Information Center (400 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd).

"After the prize giveaway, the chili cook-off winners are announced, and other exciting tree lighting ceremony activities conclude, Mayor Rick Sowers will light the Mayor’s Tree before traveling to the Ford County Fair Grounds to signal the official start of the parade procession," said Welsh.

Parade Route

According to Welsh, the parade route will begin at the Ford County Fair Grounds; make its way up to Trail Street and head east until 4th Avenue. From there it will turn south towards Wright Park and exit onto 2nd Avenue to travel back north. Once on Wyatt Earp Boulevard, entries that are able, will travel to 5th Avenue and loop back through the parking lot in front of Boot Hill Museum, disbursing at 3rd Avenue and Gunsmoke Street.

The 2021 Dodge City Parade of Lights and Chili Cook-Off is sponsored by the City of Dodge City, Dodge City CVB, Dodge City Daily Globe, Main Street Dodge City, Southwind Broadcasting and Victory Electric Cooperative.

"We invite you to follow the Christmas in Dodge City Facebook page for more activities during the holiday season," Welsh said. "And we hope you join us for Dodge City's annual Chili Cook-Off and Parade of Lights."

