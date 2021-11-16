Chris Janson coming to Dodge City February 2022

United Wireless Arena is shaping up to have a big year in 2022. The arena recently released announcements of the Harlem Globetrotters and Gabriel Iglesias returning next year. Now add country music star Chris Janson to the list of performers.

According to UWA, Janson will be performing in Dodge City on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. as he brings his Halfway to Crazy Tour into town. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with opening acts being named at a later date.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist that have called him a “live legacy in the making.”

The Academy of Country Music award-winner has etched his name along side country music greats with hits, “Drunk Girl,” “Buy Me A Boat,” “Good Vibes,” “Done,” and “Bye Mom.”

When not performing his own music, Janson has written songs such as “Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be,” for Tim McGraw; “I Love This Life,” for LOCASH and “God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone,” for Hank Williams Jr.

For tickets, call United Wireless Arena box office at 620-371-7878 or go online to www.UnitedWirelessArena.com or visit Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $39, $47, and $59 based on location.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com