Dodge City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 47 receives grant

The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas has awarded a $2,500 grant to the Dodge City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 47.

The grant was awarded recently to auxiliary members Paula Sellens, Kelley Marshall and Marsha Weber.

The foundation distributed the grant as part of its annual distributions on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas receives and manages contributions from individuals, families, businesses and other foundations and grants funding to organizations that serve the best interests of southwest Kansas residents.

“We’re pleased to support your project,” said CFSK director Craig Mock, who assisted in the grant distribution. “We appreciate everyone who served our country in the military and we appreciate everyone who is now serving our veterans.”

According to the auxiliary, Sellens was elected Auxiliary District Eight President in 2016, and charged with developing a President’s Project to benefit veterans.

Sellens went on to begin an art therapy program for veterans at the Kansas Soldier's Home at Fort Dodge.

Sellens has received grants from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas in recent years which has led to a growth in popularity of the art program.

“We also serve Fort Dodge residents,” said Former CFSK director and current executive director of Hospice of the Prairie and Prairie Home Health Julie Pinkerton. “My dad was a World War II veteran. It’s great to learn of the many ways that the American Legion Auxiliary supports veterans.”

