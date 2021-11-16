Is it time to rethink the USD 443 middle school uniform policy?

Circa 1997, Dodge City Public Schools implemented a uniform policy for the Dodge City Middle School. The decision impacted grades 6th, 7th and 8th in Dodge City when Comanche Middle School opened its doors to teachers and students in 2012 after renovation.

Its location at 1601 1st Ave., used to be the location of Dodge City High School built in 1924, according to the CMS website.

Now after over 20 years, parents are questioning the more than 20-year-old uniform policy.

Recently a parent of a Comanche Middle School student went to social media to air her grievances regarding a decision over her daughters wearing of a school-related hooded sweatshirt.

The parent, Natoshia Williams, posed a question on students at CMS being allowed to wear extracurricular activity clothing.

"My kiddo was chosen for Honors Orchestra and last weekend, played in the concert for KMEA, (Kansas Music Educators Association), a school sanctioned event," Williams' post read. "While there, we bought this hoodie so she could wear it at school. Lo and behold, she's being told she can't wear it because it's 'too distracting.'

"Hence, my question. Because I'm being told the football guys get to wear their hoodies throughout the day, so why can't she wear the hoodie of her 'team?'"

In the Dodge City Public Schools middle school student-parent handbook for 6-8 grades for 2021-22, on page 29, the uniform policy states, "The USD 443 middle schools have adopted a uniform dress policy. Students are expected to wear approved clothing while attending school or school related functions and while riding in school provided transportation. The uniform dress policy does not apply for Saturday events and weekday activities starting after 6 p.m. Participants in extracurricular activities are expected to wear their school uniform on days of activities or as required by the coach. Refer to individual school’s addendum for specific uniform policy."

Regarding the incident involving the CMS student and the orchestra hoodie, Dodge City USD 443 public information officer Kerri Baker said, "A Comanche parent purchased a hoodie at the KMEA festival held in Dodge City, the sweatshirt did not comply with the school dress code, so it cannot be worn while attending school or school-related functions and while riding in school provided transportation. There are no considerations at this time to review or change the policy.

"We are focusing on helping our students learn and the great things they are accomplishing."

The decision and enforcement of the uniform policy, according to Dodge City USD 443 board of education president Lisa Killion, is the BOE approves the school handbooks and policies, the administration enforces the policies.

"The policy has been modified through the years," said Killion. "The board approves handbooks every year. To my knowledge, there has not been discussion of getting rid of the uniform policy."

Street gangs and the need to make a change

In the late 1990s when the uniform policy was first implemented, one of the reasons for it came due to the influx of street gangs that had terrorized the streets of Dodge City.

"At the time there was a lot of gang activity in the schools," said Lisa Killion. "One reason was to stop the wearing of gang colors at school. Another is to take the focus off what students are wearing."

Then in 2010, a case began to take shape that significantly altered Dodge City as a whole.

According to Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis, a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, started in an effort to combat the local violent criminal street gangs who were targeting mostly other Hispanics especially Guatemalans for, “home invasion robberies.”

"These are especially violent acts where the gang members kick in doors and pistol whip members inside threatening to kill them if they don’t turn over all the cash in the house," Francis said. "This was typically occurring after paychecks were cashed by numerous household workers but not placed in bank accounts. Children and women were grabbed and guns held to their heads as the gang members demanded the cash. There were many other various crimes that were included in the case including a murder. Point was that we needed to do something bigger than what we were getting through the state and we finally landed a willing federal partner in the ATF who sponsored our case and got us into the federal venue. The case took over 2 years to put together before we were able to bust out in April of 2012. Once we did, we took back our city from the two-decade violent grip the gangs had over our city."

That effort led to 2012 with the roundup of 23 Norteno (DV and LCC) gang members who were federally indicted on numerous felony charges.

"There were seven other stand-alone cases as well," Francis said. "Gang crime immediately dropped and gang members went into hiding."

In that time, according to Francis, street gangs are still an issue for law enforcement, "Just nowhere close to where we were," he said. "Many of these monsters have been released in the last few years with more to come. Some have returned to Dodge and are being watched by law enforcement. Some have managed to get sent back to prison because, well, some things they just can’t fix. Gangs are still around within the community but have been very low key for years now. We see on occasion graffiti here and there which half the time is not even being displayed correctly which tends to show the immaturity and surface level of the subject putting it up.

"Nonetheless, we are paying attention and running down each of these incidents. We will continue combating gangs in this community as I refuse to ever allow a return to the grip of these animals."

Future of the middle school uniform policy

With more than 20 years separating the first implementation of the middle school uniform policy to now and the lessened hold street gangs have in Dodge City, the question is, should the policy be abolished?

For many parents, the answer is mixed.

"I have one kiddo in Comanche right now, 8th grade. My youngest will be at Comanche next year," said Williams. "I would support getting rid of the uniforms. There's no good reason for them.

"It doesn't create equality, in any way, not in a monetary or social way. It's another set of clothes/hoodies the parents have to buy cause the parents still need to provide their kids with regular every day clothes too, right?

"It just causes more issues than it clears up, and for what? So they can turn around and go to high school and not wear uniforms?

"Like someone else said, it's barely a uniform now. It's jeans and spirit shirts and such. True uniforms are all exactly the same!

"When I was in middle school, it was white or blue polo, khakis or dark blue pants. That was it. No jeans, no spirit shirts. And guess what? There were still gang fights, there were still bullies and all the typical social cliques. They helped nothing."

Maggie Slattery, a parent of an 8th grade student at DCMS, said, "I can see why they have it in place, but I do think it's time to get rid of it. For just three years out of their school career its uniforms besides private school obviously. What sense does that make? "(With) all the non-uniform days and already wearing jeans, they might as well just get rid of it."

Another CMS parent Michelle Vargas, also reiterated the dress code stemming from the street gangs but agreed a change is needed.

"Today's generation shouldn't continue to be punished or force the children now to wear uniforms," Vargas said. "Children would probably be a lot more happier and should be aloud to self-express who they are and allow them to dress their own style."

On the flip side, not only do some see the uniform policy staying in place, some believe it should be more strict.

"Well when I was teaching they were way too loose with uniform regulations," said retired DCMS teacher Terry Lee. "You could hardly tell it was a uniform anymore. The definition of uniform is, 'all the same' but when I was teaching, they did not look all the same. I believe they should maintain uniforms but tighten up the regs on them. I saw a big improvement in discipline when we went from street clothes to uniforms."

CMS 6th grade parent Molly Johnson, said she feels that by keeping the policy, it makes life a lot simpler.

"(It) keeps things a lot simpler and us middle school parents need all the help we can get with simplicity," said Johnson. "There are some good incentives in place for non-uniform days. Gives them something to work towards. Compared to what it used to be, current uniform policy is a lot more lenient. They have a ton of options on what clothing they can wear within the policy.

"When these kids enter the workforce, they will most likely have to wear a uniform or abide by a dress code. Why not instill valuable work ethics in them now?

"It's really not that hard to abide by this policy."

Shenoa Albers, a DCMS 7th grade parent, said her mornings are easier and she is able to save money.

"My daughter likes it because she doesn't have to pick out clothes, or so she says when she earns a non-uniform day," said Albers.

As to why a uniform policy is in place for only middle school students, Killion said middle school students are in a place between childhood and teenagers and in that time frame comes peer pressure.

"Students in middle school can be mean," Killion said. "If everyone is wearing the same thing, there is less to 'worry' about or tease about.

"Most adults wear some type of uniform to work - even if it’s not called a 'uniform.'

"Whether it’s a nurse wearing scrubs, a welder wearing a denim shirt, wait staff wearing a company uniform, or a business person wearing a suit, pretty much all of us wear a certain standard of uniform in our day to day life in one form or another."

