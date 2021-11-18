Crisis Center Boot Stache Bingo fundraiser a success

During its fundraiser Boot Stache Bingo on Nov. 13, the Crisis Center of Dodge City raised $5,300 from the close to 100 attendees.

According to Crisis Center of Dodge City executive director Tammie West, proceeds from the event will benefit the Crisis Center’s shelter of 16 beds that provide safe haven for women and children who are survivors of domestic and/or sexual violence.

"These proceeds also provide safe shelter for men at a hotel along with personal items and food assistance until a safe shelter is available for the survivor," West said. "These funds also support our Expect Respect Teen Mentoring program which helps middle school students learn how to take a stand against violence in interpersonal relationships that is bullying, sexual harassment, sexual assault and dating violence through peer support."

The Crisis Center is still in need of personal items to provide those in need such as personal care zip lock bags of shampoo, conditioner, body wash/soap, razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant; comfort clothes packed in a zip lock bag such as leggings, T-shirts, socks and undergarments, all varying in sizes.

Items can be brought to the Crisis Center of Dodge City, located at 605 Central Ave.

"We want to send out a thank you to our sponsors for the event," said West, "Western Plains Medical Complex, Service Master, Global Bone and Joint Clinic, Kellerleopold Ins., Kerbs Law Office, Cowboy Capitol, Zeigler Funeral Home, Lewis Motor Chevrolet and Boothill Casino and Resort Conference Center."

