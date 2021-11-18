Diamond Athletics to make competition return to Florida

The Diamond Athletics competitive cheer and dance team is still going strong into its 16th year.

According to to head coach Valerie Heston, the Diamonds have already secured a return trip to the D2 Summit at Disney World in Florida for cheer.

"The 2020-2021 (season) was a weird year for all so we are ecstatic to be competing live again,“ Heston said. "Last weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the American Cheer Power, they brought home three first places and 2nd and 3rd place."

For the Black Diamonds junior level 2, the team secured its trip to Florida with a first place finish.

"New this year is our first ever level 7 team," said Heston. "Coach Michael and Nun Brewster have brought this amazing opportunity to the Diamonds including some of the amazing (Dodge City Community College) cheerleaders."

The level 7 team was showcased alongside all the kids in Diamonds on Nov. 7, performing at United Wireless Arena as well as the Dodge City High.

"All of us coaches here in Dodge say 3 teams, same dream," said Heston. "We are excited to see the growth of all these programs in our community."

