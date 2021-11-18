Ford County Sheriff's Office taking part in Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign

Bill Carr

Ford County Sheriff

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 20, through Monday, Nov. 29, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation will support enforcement efforts.

While all Kansas traffic laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be aggressively enforcing our occupant protection laws.

This campaign targets the unbelted and incorrectly restrained in order to provide education and serve as a reminder that, "BUCKLING UP SAVES LIVES."

According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, “Keep in mind that if you are going for a drive – anywhere at all – don’t even consider putting the vehicle into drive until you and all passengers are properly restrained. PERIOD.”

Remember: Make the right choice. On the drive to zero, you are in the driver’s seat.