Sunflower Mentoring Program is open to all

Looking to provide the social skills, confidence and kindness to life, the Miss Dodge City Organization believe these tools in life are learned through positive influences, social interaction and mentoring.

According to Miss Dodge City Organization executive director Jenna Powers, with the values of the Miss America and Miss Kansas organizations, the Sunflower Mentoring Program specializes in teaching these and many more important aspects that help to contribute to the development of a well-rounded individual.

"With the help of our Miss Kansas and Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen candidates, each Sunflower will have the unique opportunity to share in this mentoring program," said Powers.

Young women and men ages 5-12 are eligible to participate in the Sunflower Mentoring Program through the Miss Kansas Organization as a future candidate or volunteer.

"Participants learn about service, leadership, citizenship and the organization," said Powers. "The goals of the Sunflower Mentoring Program are mentoring using positive role models; forum for personal growth; encourage younger ages to be active in their schools and communities and most importantly, have fun."

The program is designed for mentoring and not a contest or competition.

"We are calling all Sunflowers to become part of our organization," said Powers. "Being a Sunflower you will get the chance to be on our local stage, receive a tiara/medallion, picture with Miss Kansas and 2019/2020 Titleholders, Ride in the Dodge City Day’s parade and participate in fun mentoring activities all year long."

For those interested in being a part of the mentoring program, visit the Miss Dodge City Organization Facebook page or email to missdodgecity@gmail.com.

