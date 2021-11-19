PMMA calendar, employee newsletter awarded in international marketing competition

Courtesy Manor of the Plains

Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America recently received three honors from MarCom Awards for its 2022 Art is Ageless calendar, the organization’s employee newsletter and a testimonial direct mail campaign for one of its senior living communities.

The international competition recognizes marketing and communications achievements for print, visual and audio materials.

PMMA received a platinum award, the highest award, in the Print Media – Marketing/Promotion/Materials category for its annual Art is Ageless calendar.

The calendar features works by artists age 65 and older from PMMA’s 15 communities and area seniors. Works are entered in nine categories including painting, sculpture, photography and quilting and must have been completed after the artist turns 65.

Each campus holds a juried art competition, and local winners move on to the masterpiece level for selection to be in the annual calendar or featured on greeting cards and postcards. Art is Ageless is a copyrighted program of PMMA.

PMMA’s employee newsletter, distributed three to four times a year, received a gold award for Print Media – Employee Publication – Internal Newsletter.

The final recognition was honorable mention for a testimonial direct mailing for Aberdeen Heights, the organization’s campus in Kirkwood, Mo. The mailing featured the story of an independent living resident and photos of the resident engaged in life at the community.

PMMA began in Newton, Kan., in 1949 and now has 15 senior living communities and two hospices in Kansas and Missouri, and a new community under development in Colorado.

It offers independent and assisted living, long-term care, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, respite care and adult day services. Learn more about the nonprofit organization at PMMA.org.