DCCC trustees approve purchase of acoustics for activity center

The Dodge City Community College Board of Trustees approved a purchase of new acoustics for the Student Activity Center from Falcon Audio LLC.

According to DCCC chief finance officer Jeff Cermin, said he had been tasked with fixing the dome acoustics.

"I think everyone would admit they are not very good," Cermin said. "We spent some money last year placing acoustic tiles that frankly didn't do any work."

Cermin added that Falcon Audio specializes in dome acoustics in Kansas and across the world.

DCCC president Harold Nolte said that Falcon Audio LLC installed its acoustic tiles in the dome in Kinsley and according to Falcon Audio representatives, the company has not needed to replace any of the tiles in over 30 years.

"When they install the new speakers, they will be aimed at the crowd and not the floor," Cermin said. "That is one of the current problems we have is the speakers are facing down. That will be addressed, the equipment we will be installing as well will have perimeters where kids won't be able to crank the speakers up so it won't blow the speakers in the future."

The trustees approved the purchase with a 4-0 vote. Trustees Gary Harshberger, Bill Turley and Jim Lewis were absent from the meeting and did not vote.

Trustees also approved the purchase of two micro trucks for the maintenance and facilities department from Tiger Truck Industries International.

According to DCCC staff, the vehicles will be used to get the maintenance department more into their own vehicles to better get around campus.

The truck purchase was approved unanimously.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com