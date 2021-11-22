Honor guard receives $2,500 grant from Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas

A $2,500 grant was awarded to the Dodge City American Legion Post 47 Honor Guard from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas recently.

According to the Honor Guard, the CFSK receives and manages contributions from individuals, families, businesses, and other foundations and the funds from the grants is awarded to organizations that serve the best interests of Southwest Kansas residents.

Assisting in the grant distribution was CFSK director Craig Mock, who said, “We’re pleased to support your project. We appreciate everyone who served our country in the military and we appreciate everyone who is now serving our veterans.”

Also distributing the grant was CFSK director Robert Neidhart who spoke of his son’s Eagle Scout project and the son mapped the veteran pavers on display at the V.F.W.

“This was a really good project for my son to understand more about the various military branches of our military and the wars our veterans have served in,” Neidhart said.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com