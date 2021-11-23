Fairy Tales on Ice coming March 2022 to United Wireless Arena

After several false starts due to COVID-19 in 2020, Fairy Tales on Ice will be arriving to United Wireless Arena in Dodge City on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

According to UWA, the show will be limited seating and will begin at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m.

Fairy Tales on Ice will feature fan-favorite fairy tale characters on synthetic ice presented by Ice Creative Entertainment.

"This enchanting show features world class performers from professional ice skaters to cirque level artists," UWA said in a news release. "The show bestows a custom modern soundtrack, elaborate costumes and sets, as well as state of the art projection mapping."

The magic starts skating into the world under the sea with The Little Mermaid with pirates just around the corner accompanied by Captain Hook.

Tickets will range from $15 to $25 and go on sale to the public starting Friday, Dec. 3 through the United Wireless Arena box office or by calling 620-371-7878 or online at www.unitedwirelessarena.com or Ticketmaster.com.

