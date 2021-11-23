Ford County To Host Student Entrepreneurship Competition in December

The 2021-2022 Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge (YEC) series will make a stop in Dodge City as the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation in association with the Network Kansas E-Community Partnership, will host the Ford County Youth Entrepreneurship Competition.

The entrepreneurship competition will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Dodge City Community College Little Theater.

According to Angie Gonzalez, housing and special projects coordinator for the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation, the goal of the competition is to expose Kansas middle school and high school students to entrepreneurship.

The students will hear from several local entrepreneurs about their experiences with starting businesses in addition to competing.

This year will mark the sixth year the development corporation hosted the event in Dodge City, making it one of several communities across the state to host a locally-organized entrepreneurship event.

“We hope to spark interest and help students realize that entrepreneurship may be a valid career option for them,” said Gonzalez.

According to Gonzalez, the competition will consist of students preparing a written executive summary and a four-minute formal presentation with students competing for over $3,000 in prize money.

Judging of the students’ work will be done by local entrepreneurs, public sector partners, teachers and other adults.

"YE provides hands-on learning opportunities, both inside and outside of the classroom, that helps students realize their innate gifts and talents, then apply them in a way that benefits themselves and others in their communities," said president of Youth Entrepreneurs Kylie Stupka.

From there, the top students from each local competition will move on to compete in a statewide championship held April 27, 2022 at Kansas State University.

For more information, contact Angie Gonzalez at 620-371-3870 or angieg@dodgedev.org.

For more information about NetWork Kansas or the E-Community Partnership, visit www.networkkansas.com.

