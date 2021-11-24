Depot Theater to bring 'A Christmas Story' to the stage

For its grand opening, The Depot Theater will be bringing a Christmas classic to the stage starting on Friday, Dec. 3 as the first curtain rises for, “A Christmas Story,” the story of Ralphie, 9, who dreams of obtaining a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun for Christmas.

According to Depot Theater board member Phil Handsaker, Ralphie will be played by Bryan Stammer, who shares his dream with his mother, Melissa Bosley Stammer; whose immediate reaction is to express concern about the possibility that he might shoot his eye out.

The performances will run every weekend night from Dec. 3 through Dec. 5, Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 and Dec. 17 through Dec. 19 with a dinner for all Friday and Saturday shows only.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday shows will be $55 with Sunday show tickets being $40. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://depottheater.com/tickets.

“We have a very cool mix of veteran and fresh faces for this performance,” said Depot Theater artistic director Jon Montgomery. “We are having a blast despite the tight squeeze, but the entire cast is stepping up to the plate and bringing it.

“Despite the busy rehearsal schedule these characters are being played by people that love theater and it shows. They are having a good time and it should be like that.”

Previously, the Depot Theater held a soft-opening after more than two years due to COVID-19, with its production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” in October.

According to Montgomery, he had not experienced how dinner and theater operated together and with the extra precautions based on COVID-19, it impacted the production.

“That was a bit tricky to navigate, even when you open, you aren’t in the clear,” said Montgomery. “We’ve been practicing out of the Homestead Theater while we construct the set for ‘A Christmas Story’ as it is a large set and quite a challenging project."

Not slowing down now that the theater is in full swing, Montgomery said the process for the play after "A Christmas Story" is already in the beginning stages.

“There’s quite a bit of overlap here and I have also been tasked with serving in the executive director’s role pending their arrival," said Montgomery. "It keeps me quite busy. We want everyone in the doors. The Depot Theater is welcoming to everyone and we want you to feel at home.”

For ticket information and reservations, call the Depot Theater at 620-225-1001 or stop by the Depot at 201 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd. in Dodge City.

